City hotel warns of fraudster using its name to con job seekers





A city hotel has warned members of the public against a conman soliciting money from unsuspecting Nairobians while misleading them that he would secure them job opportunities at the hotel

Radisson Blu located in Upper Hill shared the notice on their social media pages warning the public to beware of the man purporting to be their employees while conducting fraudulent recruitment.

Speaking to Nairobi News on phone, the head of Human Resource at Radisson Blu Charity Gachau said that they had received numerous phone calls from persons inquiring about the said jobs.

She said the fraudster had been asking the unsuspecting jobseekers to send sh350 to his Mpesa number which was supposedly meant to guarantee them of employment slots in the posh hotel.

“We have received a lot of phone calls from people inquiring about jobs and after further investigation we learnt of a man claiming to be recruiting employees as a third party. The man asks job seekers to send sh350 to his line,” said Ms Gachau.

She added: “We have already reported the matter to security and we keep urging the public to be vigilant not to fall prey such individual. All job opportunities are advertised through the company website, with all email correspondence should come from the official Radisson Hotel Group Domain.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtlLRpJgjCt/