City Hall workers dig in as strike enters Day Two





Striking City Hall staff have vowed to stay away from work until they strike a deal with the county on going back.

The workers, through their union treasurer Francis Gachukia, said they will not negotiate a fresh Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) but will push to see that a deal they had with the county government is implemented by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

“There is no turning back. We will continue with the strike until the SRC issues us with a letter for our 15 per cent salary increment,” said Mr Gachukia on Tuesday.

The hard stance comes even as Governor Mike Sonko has come out to assure the protesting staff that his administration will honour the agreement while accusing the SRC of rejecting the CBA entered between the parties in May, 2017.

He said his administration had set aside the money in its supplementary budget but he had to get the nod from the salaries commission to implement.

“I appeal to the staff to go back to work because all their issues are being addressed. We are in consultations with all the relevant offices, including the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC),”said Mr Sonko.