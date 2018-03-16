A flooded section of Kenyatta Avenue following heavy rains. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The county government of Nairobi has set aside Sh32 million to improve drainage system across the county besides putting in place measures to mitigate the effects of the heavy rains that has been pounding the city.

Roads and Infrastructure executive Mr Mohamed Dagane stated that City Hall has been mapping specific flood prone areas identified over the years in the capital and consequently, has said that the county has come up with a comprehensive programme to address the flash flood that are being experienced in various places in the county.

“Every rainy season, the County Government has been mapping specific flood prone areas identified over the years. To mitigate impacts of flooding, it has developed a detailed program to address floods,” said Dagane.

Mr Dagane said that as a short term measure the county has set aside an emergency fund to deal with emerging issues arising from the heavy rain.

He added that the county has also set aside a budget for hiring of casuals and more equipment to deal with current emerging flooding in the city besides developing a program that will provide for engagement of youth on casual basis to respond to emergency issues.

“Authority has been granted based on the budget and process of hiring has commenced and will be in place shortly,” he said.

DRAINAGE SYSTEM

On blocked drainage system, Mr Dagane pointed out that Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has increased surveillance and enhanced its response to blocked sewer lines.

He also said that City Hall has deployed its in-house team to open up drains on roads well in advance to avert floods.

“We have hired labour and equipment to supplement in-house capacity in drainage maintenance. The County has also been clearing solid waste in all sub counties, which has been a contributing factor to flooding,” said Mr Dagane.

The county executive added that City Hall is also set to undertake a drainage study covering Zimmerman, Marurui, Runda, Ridgeways, Garden Estate, Muthaiga North Estates that will develop drainage designs for implementation aimed at improving storm and outfall drainage.

The county will also improve drainage infrastructure at Uhuru Park, Jonathan Ngéno Estate Neighborhood, Karen Plains, Mathare, Serengeti Avenue, Lakeview Estate, Githurai Rurie and Seminary Road.

Others are Vanga Road/Hendred Avenue/Korosho Road, Chalbi Drive, Muhia Road drain improvement and improvement of outfall drain through Kongoni Primary School.

FLASH FLOOD

Mr Dagane cited encroachment on road reserves and drainage ways, indiscriminate dumping of solid waste onto drainage systems by residents resulting in frequent blockage of drainage systems in the city and the refusal or non – co-operation of people who have developed roadside activities as some of the impediment towards realising a flash flood free Nairobi.

“These illegal activities have introduced new flooding areas and brought untold suffering to the residents. This should stop forthwith and any person desiring to raise the grounds should apply to be granted approval by the County Government,” he said.

Mr Dagane also said that City Hall with support from the National Government has invested in construction of major outfalls and rehabilitation of existing drainage across the city including Catherine Ndereba Road, Langata South Road, Kayole Spine Road drain, Paw Paw Road South C, Mai Mahiu Road, Kawangware Box Culverts along Macharia Road, Kawangware 46-Muslim Primary Road, Jonathan Ngeno Estate drainage among others.

“We are also engaging road agencies mainly KURA, KeRRA, KeNHA to ensure drainage systems in projects they are implementing within the City are operational,” he said.

He warned Nairobi residents to be wary of flash floods hot spots including Ruai, Njiru, South C, CBD, Kawangware, Runda, Donholm, Ridgeways, Thome, Langata, Kibra, South B, Umoja, Kayole, Karen, Zimmerman, Kahawa West, Githurai, Mathare, and Pioneer Estate.



