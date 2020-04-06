City Hall cracks down on businesses flouting orders to tame Covid-19

Nairobi County government has began a crackdown on businesses flouting the guidelines barring crowding in public places with those found culpable to be prosecuted.

Nairobi Health Services Executive Hitan Majevdia said the county government’s compliance officers will ensure businesses operators who violate the orders are arrested and their licences withdrawn.

majevdia complained that a number of bars, restaurants and food outlets, especially in residential areas, are still serving customers behind closed doors instead of offering takeaway service as had been ordered.

Nairobi county was declared the epicenter of the coronavirus in the country with at least 60 confirmed cases out of the 142 nationwide as of Sunday.

“With the rising number of Covid-19 cases, most of which are concentrated in Nairobi, we will not allow anyone to undermine our efforts in curbing the spread of this deadly virus,” said Mr Majevdia.

“Let me warn that if found, the owners will be arrested and their licences withdrawn. The compliance teams are notified to ensure compliance,” he warned.

The Health CEC, however, noted that some bars, restaurants and food outlets have fully complied with the health ministry directives to avoid crowding in public places where eateries and entertainment facilities were ordered to only serve takeaways.

“Let us all take full responsibility of safeguarding our city by strictly adhering to the guidelines put in place,” he added.

Last week, City Hall warned of closure of businesses found operating in Nairobi in contravention of the dusk to dawn curfew ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“All restaurants, bars and food outlets found flouting the restrictions put in place risk their licences being withdrawn. We must all take responsibility and exercise high level of discipline to ensure the gains so far realised do not go to waste,” Majevdia said then.

Last month, Kenyatta imposed a 7pm to 5am curfew to limit movements of people and social gatherings with only those providing essential services exempted.