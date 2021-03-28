City Hall closes non-essential services

Nairobi County government has closed all non-essential offices for 30 days amid escalating Covid-19 third wave positive cases.

The shutdown order, which begins on Monday, March 29, 2021, comes at a time when President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared Nairobi Count a Covid-19 red zone with the city-county accounting for at least 57 percent of positive cases across the country.

This directive comes at a time when cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi County, together with four others — Kajiado, Kiambu, Nakuru and Machakos — has been ordered after the five counties were declared disease-infected zone after accounting for at least 70 percent of the new cases.

Announcing the closure of the offices, Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Kananu said the move has been necessitated by the need to curtail the spread of coronavirus disease.

She pointed out that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has been escalating and has proven severe leading to loss of lives of county staff, family, and friends.

Consequently, the DG pointed out that the safety of county government staff and customers have to be put first leading to the review of the work environment and daily interactions.

“The County Government of Nairobi will therefore close its non-essential offices for a period of 30 days with effect from tomorrow, Monday, 29th March 2021 in strict compliance with the 15th Presidential address on the Coronavirus pandemic issued on Friday 26th March 2021 and the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols,” said Ms Kananu.

“This is a carefully considered measure to help in curtailing the spread of the deadly Covid-19 infections witnessed in recent days,” she added.

However, critical and essential services will continue uninterrupted in the county government during the period.

The services include health services, disaster management and coordination (fire fighters), revenue collection services, water, environment and sanitation, finance and economic planning, procurement and supply chain services, security services as well as public communications and customer service.

“Nairobi County chief officers have been instructed to ensure essential services continue as we implement the Presidential directives,” she said.

At the same time, the former Disaster Management and Coordination chief officer said she will from Monday lead Nairobi County CECs in Covid-19 vaccination following a similar move by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his cabinet secretaries last week.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is a great step towards the fight in the spread of the virus. The World Health organization (WHO) has approved the distribution and use of various vaccines. Let us

get vaccinated and fight this invisible enemy, ” she said.

The acting governor, however, reminded Kenyans not to lower their guards even after vaccination appealing for everyone to stay safe by adhering to set Covid-19 protocols of regularly washing hands, wearing masks, and social distancing.