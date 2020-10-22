City footballer charged with defiling Class 8 girl





A city footballer was on Thursday charged with defiling a 13-year-old Class 8 pupil.

The footballer who turns out for a city club was charged with defiling the minor between October 11 and 17 at an unknown place within the country contrary to the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

The soccer player was also charged with committing an indecent act with the minor during the same period after he took her from her parents’ house.

The suspect was arrested within Mathare police depot after police officers trailed the mobile phone number that called the minor frequently when she was missing and was being sought by the police.

Detectives also discovered the minor had registered a phone sim card using the man’s national ID card.

The man denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts and was released on a Sh500,000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on November 4.