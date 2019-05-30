City detectives bust man repackaging expired diapers

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday morning nabbed over 2,000 expired diapers that were being repackaged in Kamukunji.

They also found 3 million pieces of banned plastic bags.

The diapers were being repackaged into bags labelled Double Vision.

The owner of the nabbed items has been identified as John Wachira Wang’ondu.

A sleuth privy to the investigations said that they received a tip-off from members of the public who were concerned about the activities inside a premise owned by the suspect.

“We quickly responded and found the items which have taken to DCI headquarters,” said the source.

Use of plastic bags was banned in the country two years ago, but concerns have been raised that they are yet to be completely eradicated from the market.

National Environment Management Authority (Nema) in April announced a crackdown on plastic bags in the country.