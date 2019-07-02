City cops recover vehicle in Umoja after owner was robbed in Kilimani – PHOTOS

Police in Kileleshwa on Tuesday arrested a suspect of robbery with violence and recovered a stolen motor vehicle in Umoja.

The suspect is believed to be part three-man gang that had on Thursday accosted Ms Kean Wamboi Kimani, who works at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at her Kilimani home along Hamisi Road.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that they recovered the “Toyota Prado VX stolen from the complainant among other valuables.”

“One robbery with Violence suspect was last night arrested & a stolen motor vehicle recovered following an operation by @DCI_Kenya #SCPU Detectives at Umoja 1 in Buruburu,” the DCI said.

In a police report filed at Kileleshwa Police Station, Ms Kimani said that she entered her house and while inside the kitchen she was accosted by three men who were armed with knives and one pistol.

‘THREATENED TO KILL HER’

“They gagged her and tied her hands and threatened to kill her if she screamed. The thugs ransacked her house and stole a number of items,” the statement at Kileleshwa police station read.

Other items that were taken from her include a 52-inch TV valued at Sh40,000, a Canon printer valued at Sh30,000, three mobile phones valued at Sh60,000 and her ATM card.

She also reported that her gardener Mr Patrick Mwenda was also assaulted and lost his mobile phone.

On Tuesday, the investigating team was planning to carry out an identification parade so that the victims can help identify the suspect.

“We are still in pursuit of the other suspects and we shall arraign them once we are through with the investigations,” Mr Micahel Muchiri the Kilimani police boss told Nairobi News.