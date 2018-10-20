Joseph Kipkoech Keino at DCI headquarters. PHOTO | COURTESY

City cops on Monday afternoon arrested a man accused of conning people with the promise of securing them employment in Qatar.

The man, Joseph Kipkoech Keino is set to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Police did not disclose how many people conned and how much money he had obtained, only saying he will be charged with obtaining money by false pretense.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji is investigating a case where fraudsters have been conning the public of money with promises of allocating them land that belongs to the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI).

In a press statement on Monday, Mr Haji said that he will ensure that he brings to book staff of Makonze Society and Kamulu Self Help Group.

He also asked members of the public not to make any further payments and stop engaging with the two organizations.

“To those members of the public who may have fallen victim of their alleged extortionist acts are advised to make complains to the DCI and avail to them any documents that may be in their possession to assist in unraveling the fraudulent scheme,” said the DPP.