June Wanza who died as a result of complications from cosmetic surgery done at a Nairobi clinic. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board has named the clinic where a woman had a breast enlargement operation that later resulted in her death.

KMPD Board chief executive Daniel Yumbya identified Surgeoderm Healthcare in Nairobi as the clinic where Ms June Wanza had a cosmetic operation that turned fatal last week.

Mr Yumbya said the board had written to the clinic’s management asking for an explanation into the events leading up to her eventual hospitalisation and death at the Nairobi Hospital.

They have also requested for a report from the Nairobi Hospital.

“After we receive the report from Nairobi we will consider the next course of action,” said Mr Yumbya.

SLICK ADVERTISEMENTS

The clinic, situated along Theta Lane in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, has slick online advertisements detailing a range of cosmetic procedures offered including breast enlargement and reduction, leg shaping or augmentation, hair loss treatments and plastic or reconstructive surgery.

Ms Wanza had an operation to enlarge her breasts and later developed complications. She sought medical attention at Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday and died on Thursday.

With her blood pressure running low, doctors worked to save her after realising that her intestines had been cut or punctured during a botched procedure to enlarge her breasts.

“Her intestines were cut during the cosmetic operation, making all the waste leak and spread within her stomach, which is an infection known as sepsis,” a family member said Wednesday.

It is not clear how Ms Wanza developed complications in her intestines since liposuction does not involve a scalpel or cutting tool.

Consultant vascular surgeon Prof Stanley Khainga led the team of doctors that attended to Ms Wanza after the surgical mishap.

Attempts by Nation to get a comment from Prof Khainga failed as he did not respond to our phone calls. Calls to the Surgeoderm Healthcare office line were also ignored.

FORMAL REPORT

Meanwhile the KPMD Board has appealed to the family of the deceased to make a formal report for action.

Initial reports in a section of the media had alleged that she had undergone the operation at the Nairobi Hospital outpatient clinic situated in La Galleria Mall.

The mall’s management denied that the operation took place in the upmarket shopping complex, saying it did not have theatre facilities or equipment.

“The Galleria Mall houses an outpatient clinic belonging to the Nairobi Hospital but the facility does not carry out surgical operations,” said Ms Salma Cherono, a marketing and communication person for La Galleria.

The Nairobi Hospital also denied the claims linking Ms June’s death to its clinic at the mall.

Speaking to Nation, marketing manager Tom Simba said the hospital has a clinic at the mall but he said it does not carry out surgical operations.

“We are the only hospital that has a facility at the mall but it is not authorised to perform surgical procedures of any kind,” said Mr Simba.