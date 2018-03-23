A nine millimeter CZ75B pistol. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

A businessman was on Tuesday robbed of Sh1 million within Nairobi’s Central Business District by three men posing as policemen.

According to police reports recorded by the victim at Central Police Station, the businessman he had withdrawn the money at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and alighted at Kencom bus stop.

It was while he was crossing Moi Avenue near the Kenyan National Archives to board a taxi that the three men with walkie-talkies and guns accosted him.

“They identified themselves as police officers and said they wanted to question me at Central Police Station and led me in to a waiting car,” said the victim.

CCTV FOOTAGE

According to Central Police Station OCPD, Robinson Thuku, the criminals drove towards Jeevanjee Gardens before kicking out the victim from their car after robbing him of all the cash in his possession.

“The thugs robbed him of the money and other valuables before speeding off with their loot,” the police boss told Nairobi News.

However, he added that they have identified the culprits and that investigations are on going.

Detectives are relaying on footage captured by CCTV cameras near Kencom and on Moi Avenue to give them further leads in the case.