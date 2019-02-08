City boda boda rider surrenders after killing wife’s lover





A boda boda rider surrendered to police on Thursday night after butchering a 40-year-old villager he claimed was having an affair with his wife.

The Nairobi-based motorcyclist said he arrived at his rural home in Leleshwa village at around 10Pm, only to find a stranger in bed with his wife.

In a fit of rage, the rider picked a panga and struck the villager at the back on the neck, killing him instantly, before walking to Kipipiri Police Station to report the incident.

“It seems the boda boda rider had been tipped about the illicit affair and lay in wait,” said Kipipiri OCPD Charles Rotich.

The police boss said the wife managed to sneak out during the incident, but she is being sought to assist police with investigations.

“We are treating it as an outright case of murder and the suspect will be arraigned in court after recording a statement,” added Mr Rotich.

ODD HOURS

Some of the neighbours who spoke on condition of anonymity said the victim has been seen in the past entering the house at odd hours.

“The victim seems to have taken advantage of the absence of the man of the house who works in Nairobi to have an affair with the woman,” said a neighbour who declined to be quoted.

Police arrived at the village and took the body to the Gilgil Sub County hospital mortuary.

Tthe murder comes in the awake of another bizarre killing on Wednesday where a man chopped his father body into pieces for refusing to give him Sh6,000.

Witnesses said that the man attacked his father with a machete before using a jembe to chop his body into pieces.

The man later strolled into a nearby Silanga market in Olkalou Town and confessed killing his father.