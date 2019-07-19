City askaris win rare praise for brutal arrest of boda boda rider – VIDEO

Nairobians have for once praised Nairobi County askaris for a job well done.

This is after a video clip surfaced online of the askaris arresting a boda boda rider who had allegedly flouted traffic rules.

In the clip, the askaris are seen dragging the rider on the ground as he screams and resists arrest.

Bodaboda Association of Kenya condemned the act and called on the county government to intervene.

Bodaboda Association of Kenya want to condemn this act by the county askaris in every term possible and ask the county government to intervene and bring justice to the industry at-large. @MikeSonko @EACCKenya @OCJKENYA @KenyanTraffic @bonifacemwangi @RisasiBunduki pic.twitter.com/xX5voi0nAG — @BodaBodaAssociationofKenya (@BodaBodaAssoci1) July 19, 2019

“Bodaboda Association of Kenya want to condemn this act by the county askaris in every term possible and ask the county government to intervene and bring justice to the industry at-large,” the association tweeted.

But Kenyans on Twitter had nothing but praise for the askaris, saying the riders had become notorious for breaking traffic rules.

Here is what some had to say.

Once you learn how to follow traffic rules in town we'll join you in condemning the act but as for now BRAVO TO COUNTY ASKARIS. — DJ SUSPENSE MOYEBI (@suspensedj254) July 19, 2019

Why is he resisting arrest? This guys make Nairobi city centre total amess. They should be banned completely out of CBD.The only language this guys understand is brutality..ebu try negotiating with them eeh. — Willy Kipngeno (@kipngeno_willy) July 19, 2019

I condemn any form of violence and use of brutal force, but your riders are also known to behave as if they are above the law. Breaking all traffic laws and administering mob justice against motorists whenever an errant rider is knocked down — Fred Ndaga® (@fndaga) July 19, 2019

Let them follow the laid down laws and by laws of County Government. Period. — James Wahome (@JamesWa01735603) July 19, 2019

Wabebwe wote. These bodaboda guys are scum… another one hit me with his bike and instead of apologising he wanted to beat me…siwez hurumia hao — AngryCitizen ® (@AngryCitzen) July 19, 2019

Boda boda association, please condemn lawlessness perpetrated by your riders in equal measure. Your riders put very many lives at risk in the CBD by reckless riding. Your riders behave as if there are no rules to be followed while riding in CBD and it's environs. Care for us too. — Kenneth Akoko (@akokoken) July 19, 2019