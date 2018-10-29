Citizen TV’s Joey Muthengi makes a u-turn on dating older men

Citizen TV host Joey Muthengi has made a u-turn on her preference for dating older men.

Joey caused an internet storm recently with her confession of dating older men which was widely interpreted as endorsing relationships between young girls and older, wealthier men.

“As a consumer of older men there is just like stability in that, or reassurance that they know what they need out of life, have learnt the lessons that needed to be learnt. They are even able to share their knowledge. These young guys are only good in pictures,” she had said.

However, over the weekend, Joey penned a long Instagram post to explain that she has never dated a sponsor and has worked hard to reach where she is.

MISINTERPRETED

She said that her sentiments were misinterpreted.

“Clearly sarcasm doesn’t translate well on Social Media. So I apologize for my delivery but thank you for those who got it. 😊😉. Love you 💙 To the bloggers…Call me 💙 Ya’ll know my number. I’m happy to give a comment. The tarnishing of my name is not fair. At all. I’m always happy to clear the air. Just ask 😑. Jesus still loves you though..amidst all the chaos. So let me end this here. Don’t judge people 😔. I’m blessed. And I’m forever grateful. I’m not dating a Governor. It was a joke that started on my show. I work as hard now as I did the day when I had nothing,” she wrote.

The journalist went all out in explaining how she studied and did numerous interviews and auditions before she finally bagged the shows she has presented.