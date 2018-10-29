Citizen TV’s Joey Muthengi makes a u-turn on dating older men

Citizen TV host Joey Muthengi has made a u-turn on her preference for dating older men.
Joey caused an internet storm recently with her confession of dating older men which was widely interpreted as endorsing relationships between young girls and older, wealthier men.
“As a consumer of older men there is just like stability in that, or reassurance that they know what they need out of life, have learnt the lessons that needed to be learnt. They are even able to share their knowledge. These young guys are only good in pictures,” she had said.
However, over the weekend, Joey penned a long Instagram post to explain that she has never dated a sponsor and has worked hard to reach where she is.
MISINTERPRETED
She said that her sentiments were misinterpreted.
“Clearly sarcasm doesn’t translate well on Social Media. So I apologize for my delivery but thank you for those who got it. 😊😉. Love you 💙 To the bloggers…Call me 💙 Ya’ll know my number. I’m happy to give a comment. The tarnishing of my name is not fair. At all. I’m always happy to clear the air. Just ask 😑. Jesus still loves you though..amidst all the chaos. So let me end this here. Don’t judge people 😔. I’m blessed. And I’m forever grateful. I’m not dating a Governor. It was a joke that started on my show. I work as hard now as I did the day when I had nothing,” she wrote.
The journalist went all out in explaining how she studied and did numerous interviews and auditions before she finally bagged the shows she has presented.
View this post on Instagram
#BTS 😚 For the record: I bought this top for 50 bob hapo Ngara (See this weeks #10over10 show feat Eric Omondi & Co. for context (HEY BLOGS 🖐🏼). Also, can we kill that other story now about my non-existent 'old' men? It was a bit I did for an entertainment TV segment. Never have I ever nor am I planning on ever dating a known or unknown Kenyan Politician or older man for profit. I have worked my ass off in this industry since 2009. I've been without a place to call my own, been rejected from job interviews cause I wasnt dressed the correct way, borrowed money from my bro to go print and distribute my CV… yet everyone stayed silent b/c they didn't know me, been told I wasnt the right fit numerous times, been in a Ma3 with nothing but my last 50 Bob,(While I was on my 1st TV Show), hanging around Capital FM hoping they might need someone to voice their next ad…😁 being rejected for jobs time and time again. I've had potential male employers try to meet me at pubs rather than offices. Honey, I've seen it all. Despite the fact that I'd studied & excelled at Journalism (B.A) and interned at the Voice of America in Washington D.C, It all felt like it had all meant nothing at some point. But God's Grace kept me pushing through. You can do your research and quote me on that. So I kept hustling…and many years later here I am 😊. Still standing. I'd like to believe that every job I've ever gotten…I've gotten it on merit. Clearly sarcasm doesn't translate well on Social Media. So I apologize for my delivery but thank you for those who got it. 😊😉. Love you 💙 To the bloggers…Call me 💙 (Seriously, nobody has called me for a comment in years 🤨. Yet the articles keep coming…). Ya'll know my number. I'm happy to give a comment. The tarnishing of my name is not fair. At all. I'm always happy to clear the air. Just ask 😑. Jesus still loves you though..amidst all the chaos. So let me end this here. Don't judge people 😔. I'm blessed. And I'm forever grateful. I'm not dating a Governor. It was a joke that started on my show. I work as hard now as I did the day when I had nothing. That is all. Bless up 🙏🏼