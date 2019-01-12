Citihoppa unveils new Mercedes Benz commuter buses in Nairobi – PHOTOS





Commuters in Nairobi are in for a smoother ride after local public transport company, Citihoppa, acquired six 41-seater Mercedes-Benz MB917 buses.

The new buses will ply selected city routes through Mombasa Road, Langata Road and Ngong Road to people who live and work around those areas.

In a tweet, Citihoppa said the move is aimed at streamlining transport for city dwellers through a network that is accessible and available to users.

BUS FARE

“Congratulations to Citihoppa on their acquisition of for their Citihoppa Next line,” the tweet read in part.

According to the company, Citihoppa Next is the new kid at the bus stop, which will offer the new look that has been tried and tested.

The fleet, which is already on the roads, will ferry passengers at a flat rate of Sh80 on Mombasa Road, Langata and Ngong Road corridors.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

The company also said they are working closely with other key industry players to find and adopt more and current modes of payment to enhance the growth of the transport sector.

However, the company did not reveal cost of the six vehicles, which is a first for the brand in the city public transport market.

The sellers, DT Dobie, is also into the dealership of private salon Mercedes Benz and Volks-Wagen range of cars and Hyundai trucks.