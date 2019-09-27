You rode on my famous name, now face the music! Ciku Muriruri retorts to Ciru Muriuki

Former radio presenter Ciku Muiruri, has come out guns blazing at BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki accusing her of being a ‘cry baby’.

It all started when Kenyans on Twitter on a mission to chastise Ms Muiruri for exploiting Tob Cohen’s death to sell her book but could not distinguish between the social media handles of Ciku and Ciru.

This led to Muriuki having to take all the harsh comments from KOT, forcing her to come out and defend herself.

But on Friday, Muiruri blasted Ciru for playing the victim when, claiming it was all her fault.

The radio queen claimed that she built her brand using the name Ciku, long before Muriuki came into the limelight.

“I did my first radio show in 1998. In my many, many, many, years on radio doing Busted etc I have used my name. On my newspaper columns, I have used my name. On my book #LoveisButADream and all my social media pages, I have used my name. Someone comes onto the scene many, many, many years later, has and uses a name similar to mine and now cries victim every time she is mistaken for me,” said Muiruri.

She reveals how while the two of them were working at Radio Africa, Ciru was asked not to use her first name but her English name.

This was so as not to cause any confusion between the two, since at the time Ciku was popular for her show ‘Busted’ on Classic 105 FM.

RADIO AFRICA

“A boss of ours – Pete Sinclair – actually refused her to use the name during her stint at Radio Africa and said she would be mistaken for me. She had no choice but to listen to him and use her English name. All was well. But alas, she then went on to join the Nation where she disregarded his advice and went on use the name,” explained Ms Muiruri.

She added: “Enter the case of mistaken identity that follows until this very day. And now, I am supposedly the bad guy because I need to watch what I tweet for her sake. Wait, what?

A friend of hers actually went on a morning TV show and said my ‘bad manners’ (??) are affecting her. What the actual hell? That’s the final straw for me. I refuse to be used as a punching bag when you found me here, minding my own business.”

She ends by telling Ms Muriuki to reap what she sow since she made the decision to ride on someone else’s name.

“If you want your brand to stand out, the first logical step is NOT to ride on someone else’s name and then cry foul when it no longer suits you. Reap the whirlwind,” said Ms Muriuki.