Chinese plane lands at JKIA with 18 tonnes Covid-19 protective gear

China Southern Airlines flight CZ633 from Guangzhou China has landed in Nairobi Kenya with 18 tonnes of Covid-19 protective gear.

The Chinese cargo flight carrying the equipment reportedly landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday morning with equipment comprising Covid-19 protective gear donated to Kenya by Chinese companies.

BANNED FLIGHTS

Kenya, as a measure of containing the virus, recently canceled all international flights with exception of cargo flights.

The last time the airline was in Kenya’s limelight it had brought in 239 Chinese nationals at a time when flights from China had been banned and fears of infections from epicenters heightened.

According to flight details, the plane landed in Nairobi at 9:50am from Guangzhou, China, on Friday, April 10.

The flight registration CZ633/CN633 from the Southern China Airlines was reported to have arrived with no passengers on board.

The government on Sunday, March 22, declared that the Kenyan airspace would be closed to all passenger planes but that cargo planes would be allowed to fly in as usual.

RACIALLY PROFILED

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia last week said that Kenya and China had agreed to fly cargo ships and planes to supply goods into the country in an attempt to avert economic collapse.

He, however, clarified that all the staff who will accompany the cargo must be disinfected before leaving the country and quarantined on landing.

Kenya’s doors will continue to be open to receiving cargo plans, especially now when they will be need for sourcing equipment for fighting the virus.

The arrival of the Chinese comes in the wake of allegations that Kenyans and other Africans are being racially profiled in China over the pandemic.

There are reports that Kenyans and other Africans have been forced to live in the streets after they were evicted from their houses in China as the Chinese accused them of having Coronavirus.