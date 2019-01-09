Chinese nationals busted in Kilimani with rotten dog meat – VIDEO





Police on Tuesday arrested three Chinese nationals and a Kenyan in Kilimani area and recovered a live tortoise, dog meat and ivory pieces are among other items.

Police also netted contraband goods that included cigarettes worth more than Sh2 million shillings and alcoholic drinks at their apartment in Aberdare Courts.

The eight-hour raid was carried out by a multi-agency team drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Bureau of Standards and Kenya Revenue of Authority.

Nairobi Deputy Regional Police Commander Richard Kerich who visited the scene said the suspects will be taken to court.

TIP-OFF

“Police officers got a tip-off on information about game trophies in this particular building. We shall interrogate them before charging them in court,” said Kerich.

Other items found included game meat, a leopard’s skin and elephant tusks.

According to neighbours, the house the Chinese were living had emitted an awful stench and they decided to contact public health officers.

The health officers, accompanied by police officers, visited to the house to confirm whether the foreigners were running a slaughterhouse within a residential area.

The three foreigners were identified as, Xing Wei, Zhang Jie, Shang Li and David Maseno Oseko a Kenyan.

The foreigners are believed to have lived in Kenya for more than 10 years and had been running a supermarket in Lavington before embarking on the fast food business.

Police said they will be arraigned in court on Wednesday to face two charges of being in possession of Wild Life trophy and keeping a wild life trophy.