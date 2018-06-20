IEBC chairman Wafula Chiloba left and reinstated CEO Ezra Chioloba.IEBC chairman Wafula Chiloba left and reinstated CEO Ezra Chioloba.
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

Beleaguered Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba could not access his office on Wednesday after he found the door locks had been changed.

Mr Chiloba was also informed that the IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati had travelled with the keys to the new locks abroad.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court on the June 14 allowed Mr Chiloba to resume work as it determines the case he filed against Mr Chebulati and the commission.

Mr Chebukati had suspended the CEO for three months, so as to create room for scrutiny of unspecified “procurement issues” at the commission.

However, a statement issued by Mr Chebukati last week said that Mr Chiloba was still suspended from his duties at the commission to allow for the completion of a comprehensive audit on major procurement relating to the August 8 general election.

“As you are aware under clause 3 and 5, of your employment contract you are responsible for the prudent financial management of the commission finances. As well as execution of all commission programmes. The issue under investigation are weighty and touch on your role as the accounting officer,” the statement read in part.

On Wednesday, Kenyans on Twitter had a field day laughing at the revelations that Mr Chebukati had travelled abroad with the keys.