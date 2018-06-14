Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba during a past interview at his office in Nairobi. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

The online community has expressed mixed reactions following the reinstatement to office of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court on Thursday allowed Mr Chiloba to resume work as it determines the case he filed against IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebulati and the commission.

Mr Chiloba was suspended for three months from his duties at the IEBC, by the chairman Chebukati so as to create room for scrutiny of unspecified “procurement issues” at the commission.

The CEO gained popularity – especially among Kenyan women for his looks – during the August 8, 2017 General Elections.

However, his popularity nosedived after the commission was marred with irregularities in the electoral process with the commissioners pointing accusing fingers at each other.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter had to say about the return of the man affectionately known as ‘Chilobae’:

IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba reporting back to work is bad news for Kenya. But wait, DPP Noordin Haji is waiting for him with a file. He must go to jail. — Hon Lee Makwiny (@leemakwiny) June 14, 2018

#IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba..wow my Crush is back… — Carole Ithagi (@193dce0e503440b) June 14, 2018

my issue is not if he is back in office…….. my issue is wat new is thea for him to do “IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba” — daniel (@danie_kuris) June 14, 2018

IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba right now after labour court allowed him back to job #BudgetKE2018 #NTVWorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/9NnwlKwA6B — Műnéz Kìptőö Lömáríà ✡🇰🇪 (@MunezLomaria) June 14, 2018

i had forgotten that “IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba” still existed but it is still kenya nothing has changed — young kenyan (@Evansmutharimi) June 14, 2018