Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba during a past interview at his office in Nairobi. PHOTO | DIANA NGILAIndependent Electoral and Boundaries Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba during a past interview at his office in Nairobi. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

The online community has expressed mixed reactions following the reinstatement to office of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court on Thursday allowed Mr Chiloba to resume work as it determines the case he filed against IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebulati and the commission.

Mr Chiloba was suspended for three months from his duties at the IEBC, by the chairman Chebukati so as to create room for scrutiny of unspecified “procurement issues” at the commission.

The CEO gained popularity – especially among Kenyan women for his looks – during the August 8, 2017 General Elections.

However, his popularity nosedived after the commission was marred with irregularities in the electoral process with the commissioners pointing accusing fingers at each other.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter had to say about the return of the man affectionately known as ‘Chilobae’: