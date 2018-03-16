LEFT: A signpost of Lukenya Academy. RIGHT: Mto wa Mawe in Machakos County on March 15, 2018.

Pupils at Lukenya Academy spent Thursday night in school after Athi River broke its banks at Mto wa Mawe bridge, making the trip back home impossible.

Day scholars at the school use the bridge daily for the trip to school and back home.

The school, which has boarding facilities, notified parents in advance on Thursday evening through text messages that their children will not make the trip back home.

The text message, seen by Nairobi News , informed parents that effort had been made to make their children overnight comfortable.

“Please be advised that your child has been brought back to school for the night. All steps have been taken to assure your child a comfortable stay in school. Your child will be brought home as normal tomorrow evening. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the message read.

PUPILS SAFE

The school confirmed to Nairobi News on Friday morning that all pupils are safe and day scholars will be returned home in the evening.

On Thursday, motorists using the Nairobi – Mombasa highway were diverted to Kangundo Road after the bridge was submerged and later collapsed due to the heavy rains.

Things however got worseon Kangundo Road after the Joska – Kamulu bridge was washed off by the River Athi, cutting off the road.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua advised motorists to turn back.

“Those trying to use the road for Nairobi or Machakos should turn back. Our engineers on Mombasa road are busy repairing the Mto ya Mawe bridge so that we can open the road,” he said.

Governor Alfred Mutua said the teams will help evacuate those affected by the floods and provide relief.

