Startling video of two children dazed from ‘busaa’ consumption goes viral

January 13, 2019 6:56 pm
1 Min Read
One of the two drunk children captured in the video. PHOTO | COURTESY 
An amateur video has emerged on social media capturing a startling scenario of under-aged children taking liquor commonly known as busaa.

The video is believed to have been taken in the Gusii counties, show two of the children – a boy and girl – sprawled on the ground in a drunken stupor.

The voice of a man is then heard telling the children to stand up before a woman asks them how they are feeling.

TRADITIONAL BREW

Imokango, nakioiguete, aba abatindete (Can you stand, how are you feeling?)” voices in the video ask.

But before the 25-seconds clip comes to an end, another young girl is seen displaying what is left of the traditional brew in a jug, before gleefully gulping it up.

However, Nairobi News can not play the video here in order to protect the minor’s identities.

