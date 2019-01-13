Startling video of two children dazed from ‘busaa’ consumption goes viral





An amateur video has emerged on social media capturing a startling scenario of under-aged children taking liquor commonly known as busaa.

The video is believed to have been taken in the Gusii counties, show two of the children – a boy and girl – sprawled on the ground in a drunken stupor.

The voice of a man is then heard telling the children to stand up before a woman asks them how they are feeling.

TRADITIONAL BREW

“Imokango, nakioiguete, aba abatindete (Can you stand, how are you feeling?)” voices in the video ask.

But before the 25-seconds clip comes to an end, another young girl is seen displaying what is left of the traditional brew in a jug, before gleefully gulping it up.

However, Nairobi News can not play the video here in order to protect the minor’s identities.