PHOTO | COURTESY

Youths from different parts of Nairobi were on Wednesday treated to the screening of one of the most successful superhero movie, Blank Panther, thanks to the US Embassy.

The youths were drawn from different estates including Kibera, Kawangware, Dandora, Eastleigh, Mathare and Korogocho.

“Our Cultural Affairs Attaché Megan Larson-Koné welcomes youth from across Nairobi to the screening of #BlackPanthe explains how African women are represented as important pillars of #Wakanda society in the hit blockbuster film. #USEmbassyWakanda #Wakanda,” the US Embassy tweeted.

Our Cultural Affairs Attaché Megan Larson-Koné welcomes youth from across Nairobi to the screening of #BlackPanther, explains how African women are represented as important pillars of #Wakanda society in the hit blockbuster film. #USEmbassyWakanda #Wakanda pic.twitter.com/uFE0TJqM3C — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) April 4, 2018

The movie Black Panther was officially released on January 29, 2018 and has enjoyed success since its premiere.

The film has even become one of the most tweeted-about movie of all time attracting more than 35 million tweets from fans of the fictitious #Wakanda kingdom.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Kenyan sensation Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright and is directed by Ryan Coogler, the first African-American to direct a Marvel movie.





Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus