Child Welfare Society of Kenya CEO now sent on compulsory leave

Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) CEO, Irene Mureithi, has been sent on compulsory leave to pave way for investigations following allegations of misconduct and misappropriation of funds at the society.

This comes after an expose that aired on NTV, laid bare the filth in the society revealing how the state corporation has been abusing children’s rights by denying them proper healthcare and dignity.

‘Sins of Saviour’ the expose that has put Ms Mureithi under the spotlight aired on October 1, after a month-long legal battle.

Ms Mureithi had previously moved to court to block the airing of the expose saying that it was an infringement on the rights of the children.

However, the court later dismissed the suit against NTV.

The Ministry of Labour has formed a special task force to look into the allegations made against Ms Mureithi.

The team is expected to look into the governance status of the agency, the management structure of all the homes under its mandate, its budget among other things.

However, Ms Mureithi has now moved to court to stop the investigations against her from taking place.