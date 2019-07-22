Join our WhatsApp Channel
Child trafficking suspects busted ‘smuggling’ newborn to Tanzania

July 22nd, 2019 1 min read

Three people were on Saturday arrested at the Isebania border point on suspicion of engaging in child trafficking.

Customs and Border Control officials at the border detained two Kenyans and a Tanzanian and rescued a one-month old boy from the suspects.

The officials said initial investigations point to an elaborate syndicate in which Kenyan babies are taken to Tanzania, issued with birth certificates and returned.

In April, a Tanzanian national was arrested by detectives in Maua town over child trafficking.

Musa Mbalu, 30, is believed to be behind a ring trafficking children with special needs and using them to beg at various strategic points.

Three children aged 12 years were rescued during the raid.

