Chaos rocks City Hall, again, as MCAs attempt to eject Majority Leader Guyo

Chaos, once again, rocked the Nairobi City County Assembly on Monday as the ward representatives tried to forcefully eject Majority Leader Abdi Guyo from office.

The chaos started in the morning at around 9am when the two camps of MCAs, one allied to Speaker Beatrice Elachi and the other to Mr Guyo engaged each other in running battles as they shouted “Guyo must go.”

ACCUSATIONS

Last week the county lawmakers allied to Elachi staged a coup and replaced Mr Guyo with Dandora III MCA Charles Thuo.

They also replaced Majority Whip and South B MCA Waithera Chege by nominated MCA June Ndegwa.

The two factions are now blaming each other for the chaos with each side pointing an accusing finger at the other.

Mr Guyo claimed that he was accosted at his office by a group of goons who tried to block him from accessing his office and in the process hurling teargas at him and also breaking the door to his office.

“I was coming to my office at around 9am when I met some youths who blocked me trying to make sure I do not access my office. They used teargas on us and I don’t know how they got the teargas canisters, ” Guyo said.

PEPPER SPRAY

“I want to ask those who want me out of office to follow the law. They should call for Jubilee caucus and let Jubilee MCAs vote me out. They should not use shortcuts or goons to eject me out of office,” he added.

The other side, led by Mr Thuo, accused Guyo of using goons and other individuals to stop him from performing his duties as the new Majority Leader.

“He walked in with some goons and one of them even sprayed my eyes with pepper spray as I was discharging my duties as the Majority Leader even though members had overwhelmingly voted for me to take over the role,” said Mr Thuo.

He further alleged that Mr Guyo continues to disobey a court order and restricting Speaker Elachi from being in her office and the chambers.

“He is also claiming that Governor Mike Sonko wants to kill him so I think he cannot continue working for the government that wants to kill him,” he said.