Chameleone flops in Kampala Mayoral race





Ugandan musician Joseph Mayanja, commonly known as Jose Chameleone, has conceded defeat after suffering an embarrassing loss in the race to become Kampala Lord Mayor.

The Valu Valu hitmaker was hoping to follow in the footsteps of his colleague Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, who won the Kyadondo East parliamentary seat in a by-election in 2018 before challenging President Yoweri Museveni in the country’s general elections last week.

Only to flop spectacularly, emerging a distant fifth with less than two-percent of votes cast.

“I wish to thank you all my great people with whom we are walking this long journey together. We can achieve our goals in unison,” explained Chameleone. “I congratulate Lukwago for winning the race and I still believe in this great city has abundant opportunities and solutions.”

Incumbent Erias Lukwago retained his seat with an impressive haul of 194,592 votes.

Nabali Nagari emerged second garnering 60,082, while another musician Kazibwe Daniel aka Ragga Dee was third as Senkube Charles came fourth. Chameleone who was contesting on a Democratic Party ticket, garnered 12,212 votes.

The singer also confirmed that he plans to continue with his contributions to the entertainment scene.