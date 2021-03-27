Cessation roadblock points named

The government has issued guidelines on where police roadblocks will be placed to effect President Uhuru Kenyatta’s orders on cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Nakuru, and Kajiado takes effect.

The Head of State on Friday banned the movement of persons into and out of the five counties that have recently experienced a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Government spokesperson Col Cyrus Oguna explained those wishing to leave these counties, for one reason or the other, have until March 28 to do so adding that the roadblocks would be situated in strategic locations.

In Kiambu County, the police would be located at the Nachu along Ngong Suswa Road, at Mai-Mahiu near Catholic Church along the Mai Mahiu-Nairobi Road, Gakoe area in Gatundu North along the Forest Road running from Nyandarua to Kiambu, Blue Post hotel in Thika west along the Thika-Nyeri road, and Gateiguru market along Makuyu-Gateiguru Road in Thika East.

Another roadblock will be at the Mathore/Soko Mjinga at the border with Nakuru County on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Machakos County roadblocks will be at the Katumani Machakos junction along the Mombasa- Nairobi Road within Athi River Sub County, Katuaa along Machakos-Wote Road within Machakos County, Kali along Machakos-Mbooni Road, Kwa Mutisya along Kimutwa-Kwa Mutisya road within Machakos Sub County Kavumbu along Masii-Tawa Road within Mwala Sub County, Mbaikini-Muthetheni-Ikalaasa Road within Mwala Sub County, Tiva bridge along Machakos-Kitui Road within Yatta Sub-County.

At Kambi La Mawe along Ndalani-Kambi Mawe, Kaloleni Road within Yatta Sub County: Kavingo along Kyua-Kanyangi Road within Yatta Sub County: Kaburu Dam along Embu-Kanyonyo Road within Yatta Sub County.

Nakuru county: At Mai Mahiu, along Mai Mahiu-Nairobi Road; Kinungi Nairobi-Nakuru Highway; Karunga Market, along Gilgil-Olkalau Road; Subukia along Nyahururu-Nyeri Road; Mau Summit from both Kericho and Eldoret; Kericho/Molo Junction into Molo Town; Mau Narok, Mwisho wa Lami; Kambi ya Moto along Baringo/Nakuru Road and At Dondori Market, entering through Lanet.

Kajiado County: At Isinya along Konza-Isinya road within Isinya Sub County; At Railway Bridge Stone Athi along Lukenya- Kitengela road in Isinya Sub County; At Njugini bridge (Loitoktok) Ilasit-Rombo Road within

Kajiado South; At Tsavo Gate Loitoktok-Intilal Road within Kajiado South; At Ilasit along Tanzania-Kenya border in Kajiado South; At Kiu along Makueni-Mashuru Road; At Emali SGR Underpass; At Flyover Loitoktok Junction Masimba; At Kiboko area off Nairobi-Mombasa Road Mashuru Sub County; At Kibiko area Suswa-Ngong Road within Kajiado North Sub County and at Vet farm along Narok-Ngong Road through Kikuyu-Kajiado North Sub County.

“Nairobi County, sandwiched between Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado Counties will not have roadblocks to monitor restriction of movement. However, Regional Police Commander may mount roadblocks to enforce other security and Covid-19 containment measures,” he said.