Celebrated journalist Ben Kitili rejoins NTV

Celebrated news anchor Ben Kitili has rejoined NTV.

The experienced journalist returns to Nation Centre after eight years at Kenya Television Network (KTN) where he served in various capacities.

He rejoins NTV as a News Editor after confirming the news on his Twitter page on Friday.

There's no place like home. — Ben Kitili (@Ben_Kitili) August 27, 2021

At Nation Centre, Kitili will be in charge of the broadcast newsroom,

A source privy to the move who spoke to Nairobi News indicated the father of two’s job description at his current workstation entails being in charge of the NTV newsroom, guiding reporters and anchors, and improving news coverage.

At KTN, Kitili hosted a political show (Inside Politics) every Sunday from 11am to 1pm where he interviewed political leaders from different factions.

Additionally, he anchored prime-time news every Tuesday on Newsline.

Kitili started his media career as a sports reporter and anchor at K24 in 2008 while in his third year at Daystar university before joining the main news desk as a current affairs reporter and prime time anchor in 2009.

In 2011, he joined NTV as a political reporter and prime time anchor until mid-2013 when he joined Standard Group Limited’s KTN as political affairs editor and senior news anchor.

He held the post until March 2021 when KTN restructured and adopted a convergence model, that saw him appointed Program Editor, 9pm news editor, and TV desk senior news anchor.

Kitili is the second big catch by the Nation Media Group-owned NTV, coming weeks after the company unveiled popular sports presenter Carol Radull.