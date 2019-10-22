CBK boss Patrick Njoroge named best governor in Africa

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge has been named the Central Bank Governor of the Year in Sub-Sahara Africa by Global Markets Magazine.

Dr Njoroge has been recognized for his work, especially during the period of consolidation within the Kenya banking sector that has helped clean up the country’s banks vastly improving oversight over the sector.

“Dr Njoroge has presided over a period of consolidation within the Kenya banking sector that has helped clean up the country’s banks vastly improving oversight over the sector. Under the Governors tenure the improvements in the banking sector are helping the expansion of Kenya’s domestic capital market,” wrote Global Markets Magazine.

Press release: CBK Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge Named Central Bank Governor of the Year for Sub-Saharan Africa pic.twitter.com/nYIBy8ONoC — Central Bank of Kenya (@CBKKenya) October 22, 2019

This is the second award Dr Njoroge is receiving the award after first receiving it in 2016, beating all the other Central Bank Governors in Africa.

Dr Njoroge was nominated to be the governor of the Central Bank of Kenya by President Uhuru Kenyatta, on June 2, 2015.

After vetting by the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Trade and Planning on June 17, 2015 he was approved by the parliament of Kenya on 18 June 2015 and assumed office June 19 2015.