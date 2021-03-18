Catholics suspend processions, night vigils

Faithfuls of St Joseph Catholic Church in Kisumu reenact the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus Christ as they celebrated Good Friday on April 19, 2019. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Faithfuls of St Joseph Catholic Church in Kisumu reenact the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus Christ as they celebrated Good Friday on April 19, 2019. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI





Catholic faithful will this year not mark Good Friday with a public procession of the way of the Cross as has been the norm in previous years.

According to the chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Reverend Philip Anyolo, this edition of Good Friday will be marked within the church buildings.

Good Friday is the spiritual preparation of the celebration of the Passion of Jesus Christ.

“The way of the Cross, which is a spiritual preparation of the celebration of the Passion of our Lord, may take place within the sacred buildings. The adoration of the Cross by kissing it, shall be limited solely to the celebrant. We will still not have the usual public way of the Cross procession, that involves many faithful,” he said.

“This also applies to Palm Sunday. The commemoration of the Lords entrance into Jerusalem will also be celebrated within the sacred buildings. This means there will be no long procession,” he added.

In addition to this Rev. Anyolo also noted that no Church activity will be scheduled within the curfew hours.

“No vigil Masses should be celebrated in the night, and if the local ordinary allows then the Masses should end by 8pm,” said Rev. Anyolo.

Last year faithful’s had to celebrate the day in the confines of their homes following the strict Covid-19 prevention measures that were issued by the government. However some of the strict measures have been relaxed by the government in a bid to revive the economy.

The statement from KCCB comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned gatherings for 30 days, in measures meant to contain the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

In addition to this he also extended the daily 10pm-4am curfew by a further 60 days, adding that all bars and social joints shall also be closed by 9pm.