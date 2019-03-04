Catholic Church denies Pope ordered for return of Ruto’s gift





The Catholic Church Sunday waded into the war of words between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga in regard to a gift to its new Archbishop of Kisumu Philip Anyolo.

John Cardinal Njue, Sunday said he was not aware of Mr Odinga’s claims over the Pope’s directive to the Church.

I am not aware of how the comments came about. I don’t know about claims that the Holy Pope directed the Church to return the gift,” the Cardinal told Nation by phone.

Archbishop Anyolo said the Catholic Church has channels of communication, adding that so far, they were not aware of the claims on the Pope’s directive.

“We have not received such a communication that we return the car. However, I wish to state that during my installation in January, I received two cars, but they don’t personally belong to me. They are property of the diocese,” the archbishop said.

He noted that he has been using a Prado V8 bought by Catholic faithful and had not used the one given by the DP “as it has not been registered.”

Archbishop Anyolo said that the vehicle was donated to him before the registration process started and to date, he had not used it.

The Catholic Church — “and any other church I believe” — had no mechanism to establish that certain gifts are proceeds of corruption, the Kisumu Archbishop added. “Therefore, it is not an easy task to establish so and act,” added.