Catholic Bishop compares Ruto’s political rivals to ‘houseflies’ – VIDEO

Embu Catholic Bishop, Paul Kariuki, has strongly defended Deputy President William Ruto over his countrywide tours of developments.

Speaking on Sunday at St Peter and Paul Cathedral Parish in Embu, the bishop compared Ruto’s political enemies to houseflies that are always bothered by the handwork of a bee (Ruto).

Bishop Kariuki blamed the DP’s political enemies for always finding faults and staying blind to the many development projects the DP has initiated across the country.

“Wako kama inzi, kazi yake inatafuta pale kumeoza. Wanaanza kuambia nyuki wacha kutangatanga kama vile Deputy President anaambiwa anatangatanga,” said the Bishop amid laughter from the congregation.

Also in attendance was the deputy president who had joined congregation for the Sunday morning service.

KIELEWEKE BASHED

Bishop Kariuki further praised the DP for doing a great job moving around the country on his development agenda.

“Hawaoni ile kazi anayoifanya kusema hii barabara itengenizwe, tuwekewe maji hapa. Nyuki anafanya kazi, inzi anasema unatangatanga… Deputy President, endelea kutangatanga hakuna shida,” he said.

The bishop also warned the Kieleweke faction of the Jubilee Party to brace themselves for a big shock in 2022.

“Wacha 2022 itafika. Hiyo mnasema kieleweke itafika… mtaweza kuelewa hamkujua,” he said.