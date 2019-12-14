Casual labourer charged with sodomising 10-year-old mentally challenged boy

A 33-year-old man has been charged with sodomising a 10-year-old mentally challenged boy.

The casual laborour was charged with defilement before Makadara court on Friday and is accused of committing the offence on December 10 at Mihang’o Estate in Njiru, Nairobi.

He is facing an alternative charge of indecent act with a minor.

The accused is said to have lured the boy to a friend’s house where he was found by members of public who suspected he had ulterior motives and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

The minor was treated at a city hospital and discharged.

The accused denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was released on a bond of Sh500,000.

Hearing of the case will start on April 15, 2020.