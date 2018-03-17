The owner and one of the vehicles which were damaged by the fallen tree at Serena Hotel PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Four vehicles were extensively damaged on Saturday afternoon when a huge tree fell on them at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

No injuries were reported.

The four top-of-the-range vehicles were at the car park, Kilimani OCPD Joseph Muthee said.

All the four vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the incident, he added.

Heavy rains in the country have left a wake of destruction.

In some areas, people and property have been swept away by floodwaters, while in others, houses have been submerged or flooded.

The Meteorological Department warned of heavy rains this month.