Carrefour targets new outlet at Garden City





Carrefour Kenya is set to open a new store in Nairobi’s Garden City Mall at a space that was vacated by Shoprite supermarket late last year.

But the retailer chain, whose local franchise is held by Dubai-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, is yet to confirm when it will commence operations at the property on Thika Superhighway.

Carrefour currently has other outlets at Village Market, Sarit Centre, and Two River malls in Nairobi.

Carrefour Market stores operates in a different format compared to a hypermarket, with a larger focus on stocking a wide range of food items over non-food items.

A Carrefour Market also stocks small electrical appliances.

Majid Al Futtaim opened its first Carrefour Market in 2009, and the different format store has since grown to become a popular sub-brand that specialises in offering fresh produce and local products, an appropriate assortment of non-food products, attractive prices in every aisle, and regular promotions.

The new store by the retailer that has been on an aggressive expansion plan in Kenya will be its tenth outlet in Nairobi and tenth countrywide.

The new store comes nearly two months after the retailer opened its ninth branch at NextGen Mall along Mombasa Road.

The outlet in December opened its first outlet outside of Nairobi at the City Mall branch in Nyali, it has also taken up spaces previously occupied by struggling local retailers Uchumi, Shoprite and Nakumatt at prime spots including Village Market, Sarit Centre, Junction, Galleria and Thika Road Mall.

The retailer last June took up space at Mega on Uhuru Highway in Nairobi. The space was previously occupied by Nakumatt.

Carrefour and Naivas are now the leading supermarket operators after Nakumatt and Tusksys’ operations collapsed from their debt-fuelled expansion strategy.