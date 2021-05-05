Carpenter who obtained Sh78k from client but failed to make her furniture charged





A city carpenter was charged with obtaining money by false pretenses after failing to make furniture he received Sh78,000 for.

Walter Ouma is accused of obtaining the money from Mary Ongayo Achieng on diverse dates between February 15 and March 15 this year at his workshop in Riruta, Dagoreti in Nairobi.

He is accused of having obtained the money falsely pretending he was in a position to make a six-seater dining table and a double-decker bed, which he did not.

Achieng had identified the items he wanted and an agreement was made between her and Ouma to make the items for Sh100,000 and Achieng paid a deposit of Sh48,000.

He later called her for an additional Sh30,000, which she gave him after visiting the workshop only to find that Ouma had not started working on the items.

After numerous visits in which she found that he had not made any attempt to make the items, she reported him to police and he was arrested.

Ouma denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts and was freed on a Sh100,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000.

The case will be mentioned on May 17 for setting of hearing dates.