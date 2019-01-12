Be careful with what you post and share, the internet never forgets





My little daughter has finally learnt how to use my phone and among the things she can confidently do is send messages, text, photographs and videos on WhatsApp.

Thank God that I do not have explicit content on my phone, because I would be thoroughly embarrassed by now.

On this note, I remember instances that people have sent information to groups, when it was not intended for them. Most famous was the Brother Ocholla incident, where a church member sent sexually explicit and detailed accounts of his relationship with another member of said church… not to her but to the church group by accident. T

he same has happened even on official business platforms and the senders of the messages somehow manage to brush it off and walk away from it, head held high.

The shame of being outed like that would drive me to living a life of seclusion.

REPERCUSSIONS

So I was wondering, what about those who make and publish content that makes the rest of us cringe, how do they walk away from that?

Just this week I saw a video, which has been widely shared on various social media platforms, of a popular TV anchor dancing to a song about her, and the things the singer wanted to do to her.

Most people who commented on the video pointed out its inappropriateness, others even asking how and where it would even be aired. It was that vulgar.

This last incident sparked a question that I have been pondering for some time now. When people do and record themselves in some funny positions, do they really think of the future?

I am not condemning anybody, to each his own, but, does one ever consider the possible repercussions of their actions?

RAISE EYEBROWS

I had also been thinking about how actors sometimes have to be in scenes with a lot of nudity, violence and strong language. Or even just those who act in adult movies. The same with musicians who make videos that raise eyebrows.

I was talking with my colleague recently about Sanaipie Tande’s Mfalme wa Mapenzi song and wondered if she would be okay with her parents watching it and listening to it. The song is describes her lover, who is very skilled in bed.

Honestly, I understand that artistes need to express themselves, but to what extent? Never mind if Sanaa’s parent watch the video, what if her children get a hold of it in the next few decades. What would they think? Would she still be proud of that song? Would she be okay if they decided to do as raunchy a piece as she? I don’t know.

LEAKED NUDES

I think it is important for us to consider the legacies that we want to leave behind. Especially in this digital age, where the internet remembers all, it is quite scary to know that any stupid or unthinking moments that were captured and recorded on the world wide web will outlive us and probably be discovered by our descendants.

Before you make that racist, sexist, homophobic or just plain callous remark on Twitter, remember that it will not be forgotten.

Before you pose for and send that nude, keep in mind that it could easily be leaked.

Before you post screenshots of conversations after a love affair gone sour, remember that you never know what the future holds.

Be wise in your actions around the Internet in 2019. Do not leave behind legacies that would rather be forgotten.