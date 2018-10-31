Several injured in late night car crash along Thika Superhighway

The accident occurred at Clay Works area, almost on the same spot where a matatu veered off the road and landed in a dam in August.





A road accident involving three vehicles – a saloon car, bus and matatu – caused a heavy traffic jam along Thika Super Highway on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred at Clay Works area, almost on the same spot where a matatu veered off the road and landed in a dam in August.

The car overturned and looked badly damaged.

HEAVY TRAFFIC

By 10pm heavy traffic was still being experienced from Roysambu area to Githurai 45 bus terminus.

James Kinyanjui, an area resident, recounted how he heard a loud bang and when he rushed to the scene, he found injured victims wailing in pain.

SERIOUSLY INJURED

“Some of the victims were critically injured and were immediately rushed to hospital,” he said.

This is the second accident in a span of two months to take place at the same point.

In August, six people died on the spot after a matatu veered off the road and plunged into a dam.