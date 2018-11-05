Candidate collapses, dies after sitting first KCSE exams

A candidate at Gesiaga Secondary School in Nyamira County died on Monday morning after sitting the Mathematics paper.





Seventeen year-old Keith Mongare collapsed in the examination hall before passing on, his parents said.

He was battling a heart related ailment, according to his father Joshua Ongaga .

Mr Ongaga was called to the school shortly after the incident.

“My son has been struggling with a heart problem and was on medication,” Mr Ongaga told reporters.

DEAD ON ARRIVAL

The boy was pronounced dead on arrival at Omboga Nursing Home where he was rushed.

His father had escorted him to school in the morning. He looked frail but was in good spirits.

His body has been taken to Kinara hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In Migiori, a student from Omware Secondary school in Awendo is writing his exams from Migori prison after he was arrested three weeks ago for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

According to Mr John Ng’eno, the officer in charge of Migori prison, the student Desmond Ochieng, 21, has a pending case at Rongo law courts.

“The student has a pending case in court for stealing a motorcycle and that is why he cannot be released. The prison has made adequate preparations to ensure he sits for all his exams as required,” said Mr Ng’eno.

He added: “So far, the student is already sitting for his first papers. Should he be granted bail, we shall release him to go and finish his exams from school.”