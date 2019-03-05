Cancer warrior Jadudi succumbs to battle

Emmanuel Otieno, better known as Jadudi, in hospital. PHOTO | COURTESY

Cancer warrior Emmanuel Otieno, better known as Jadudi, has passed on.

Jadudi died at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu on Monday night.

“We regret to inform you that Jadudi, a.k.a. Emmanuel Otieno, succumbed to brain cancer at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kisumu on the night of March 4, 2019,” a statement from Africa Cancer Foundation said.

“He was a real Shujaa! May God rest his soul in eternal peace and comfort his family. ACF mourns Jadudi,” it added.

Jadudi shot into the limelight in 2015 after Jackson Biko, Business Daily writer, highlighted his battle with a brain tumor that had seen him undergo seven surgeries.

Biko’s blog post, The thing in Jadudi’s head, saw Kenyans raise Sh6.4 million in less than two days for Jadudi’s medical bill.

The funds were however the subject of a public uproar after it emerged that Jadudi’s medical expenses were actually covered by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF)

The Africa Cancer Foundation (ACF), which co-ordinated the funds drive, fell short of answering how the money was used.