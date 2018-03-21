Romanian Dan Mureşan (left) who reportedly died in a Nairobi hotel paving the way for hiring of Christopher Wylie (right), the whistle-blower against Cambridge Analytica. PICTURE | COURTESY

The death of a Romanian citizen working for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2013 campaign opened the door for Christopher Wylie to join Cambridge Analytica, the British data mining firm accused of influencing the 2017 Kenyan election, the 28-year-old whistle-blower has said.

It was after the death of Dan Mureşan, the son of former Romania Agriculture Minister Loan Avram Muresan, that Mr Wylie, who has since lifted the lid on potentially illegal activities the data firm used to influence voters, was hired to the firm.

“I did not know this at the time when I joined but my predecessor, he was working in Kenya for President Uhuru Kenyatta, and he was just found dead in a hotel room,” he said, refusing to state how the Romanian died.

“That is why they had a vacancy. I can’t say he was murdered… He died in his hotel room.”

Wylie was speaking at an event co-hosted by the global Byline Investigates in London and the Frontline Club, a private members club in Britain, in an event streamed live on Facebook.

Before making the revelation about the death of his predecessor, Mr Wylie told of bullying and a toxic working environment where some ideas, especially those that their boss did not agree with, were shot down.

“The Romanian citizen was working with a British telecommunications company, being in Kenya for a while. He had not yet registered his presence on Kenyan territory with the Romanian diplomatic mission,” the Foreign ministry told Bucharest Herald in September 10, 2012.

More to follow….