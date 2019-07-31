Calls for closure of retail outlets in Nairobi found to be selling toxic meat

Six supermarkets and meat outlets in Nairobi have been selling toxic meat to their customers, results of samples tested at the national government laboratory have revealed.

According to Nairobi county deputy director public health Kenneth Mando, of the 40 samples of meat they took from different supermarkets and meat outlets, five samples tested positive.

The five outlets that have been selling Nairobians toxic meat are Naivas Supermarket – Gateway Mall, Naivas Supermarket – Rabai road Buruburu, Tuskys – Kenyatta Avenue, Tuskys – Eastlands and Muthaiga Fine Meat Limited.

MEAT SAMPLES

‘‘We raided these premises with our officers and collected the samples and then took the same to laboratory of the Ministry of Health and out of 40 samples collected, five have tested positive and there were indicating more preservative than required 500 ml,” Mando said.

In light of these revelations, Nairobi County Assembly Health Committee chairman, Mr Peter Warutere, has asked the Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to close down the said outlets immediately.

‘‘We demand immediate closure of these outlets as we cannot sit down and watch Nairobians suffer,” Warutere said.

TOXIC LEVELS

The presence of toxic meat for sale in some of these outlets was exposed an NTV investigate feature which revealed how supermarkets have been using toxic chemicals to make their meat look fresher for longer.

Laboratory tests on meat samples obtained from some of these outlets revealed the presence of high levels of Sodium Metabisulphite.

Food experts interviewed said the chemical is safe if used within recommended limit, but can cause negative side effects like nasal congestion, itchy throat, runny nose, skin rash and hives on consumers.

Use of the chemical as a food preservative is illegal by international standards.