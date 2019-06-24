Cabinet Secretaries deny claims of plotting to ‘eliminate’ DP Ruto

Four Cabinet Secretaries were on Monday morning summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters over an alleged plot to lock Deputy President William Ruto out of the presidency.

Trade and East African Community Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, who is among the four Cabinet Secretaries, denied claims of holding secret meetings in a bid to harm or kill the Deputy President.

Addressing journalists at DCI Headquarters in Kiambu, Munya said that they indeed held meetings at the La Mada Hotel on Thika Road but the discussions were mainly on development.

“They have confirmed that the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya made a call and complained that some cabinet secretaries and other senior government officers met at La Mada on 14th May and there were plans to kill him,”said Munya.

RECORD STATEMENTS

The Cabinet Secretary for ICT Joe Mucheru, Youth Affairs Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia are the other Cabinet Secretaries who were summoned to the DCI headquarters to record statements.

The said meetings were initiated upon request by Members of Parliament from Central Kenya, who complained that government was not fast tracking development in Mount Kenya Region and government officers were not accessible to them.

“We want to confirm we have been having meetings. Indeed, we had a meeting in La Mada and we will continue having meetings because under the Constitution of Kenya, there is freedom of assembly and expression,” Munya added.