‘Buyer Beware’ admin arrested over human trafficking claims – VIDEO

Blogger Mildred Atieno Owiso, popularly known as Atty, who runs the popular online platform ‘Buyer Beware’ has been arrested over human trafficking claims.

According to the police, the controversial blogger was picked from her house in Umoja on Tuesday morning, but her followers claim she was picked from a house in Buru Buru.

The blogger is said to have published corruption allegations against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko claiming that he was abetting corruption at City Hall.

Buru Buru OCPD Adamson Bungei however said that was not the reason for Ms Owiso’s arrest, insisting that the blogger was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking offences.

“We realised that in the same facility that the lady was occupying there were some traveling documents (Passports) of other people and after being questioned, she was not able to justify why she had the documents of the alleged victim,” said Mr Bungei.

He added that the victim had alleged that she had requested to travel abroad for employment which is linked with an international body and that the police are establishing if Ms Owiso has a legal licence to run a business of recruiting people for employment abroad.

SONKO’S COMPLAINT

According to the police, the blogger will also be charged with causing disturbance after she tried to escape from a lawful custody and causing a scene at the station.

At the same time, Governor Sonko has said he has filed his complaint against Ms Owios with the police.

“It is a very interesting coincidence that only a day after this infamous blogger who I had never heard of before Saturday crawled from the woodworks and attacked me without justification based on year ending June 2017 to June 2018 audit report which I addressed sufficiently in numerous posts on social media, in National Television on Side Bar at NTV and at Senate PAC Committee which was aired live only for her to be arrested the next day over Human trafficking allegations,” Sonko posted on his Facebook page.