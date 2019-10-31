Businessmen contracted by Judiciary charged with Sh35m tax evasion

The Kenya Revenue Authority is pursuing Sh35.7 million from two contractors who allegedly made false income returns to evade tax payment.

The two contractors were on Wednesday charged at the Milimani law courts with Sh35.7 million tax evasion.

They are Yussuf Khalif Bulle and Abdirahim Osman Yarrow – both directors of El-Yumo Contractors Limited.

They are jointly facing 11 counts of failure to pay taxes, falsifying accounts statements to reduce tax liability and failure to file tax returns between 2014 and 2018.

They are accused of deliberately failing to declare taxable income by filing nil returns.

The suspects also allegedly failed to declare the correct amounts of taxable income to reduce value added tax (VAT) liability for various years of income.

The traders had been awarded contracts by the Judiciary and Kenya Urban Road Authority to construct Mandera Law Courts and routine maintenance of roads in Dandora and Kariobangi areas respectively.

They denied the charges before magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot and were released on Ksh100,000 bail. Hearing of the case starts on December 4.