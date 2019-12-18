Businessman charged with violently robbing Chinese national

A middle-aged businessman was Tuesday charged before the Makadara Law Courts with armed robbery after allegedly storming a Chinese businessman’s offices and robbing him while posing as police officer.

Jackson Mbila Nzone alias Councillor is accused of robbing Cui Hong Wei of a Huawei phone valued at Sh20,000 and Sh650,000 at the China Huax Enterprises Company in Embakasi.

Nzone, jointly with others at large, is said to have committed the offence on November 24, 2019 while armed with pangas and machetes.

Nzone and his accomplices arrived at the company’s premises along Mombasa Road and introduced themselves as police officers but while inside, brandishes the pangas and machetes and threatened the guards.

They allegedly immobilized the guards by tying them up.

One of the suspected robbers then wore a guard’s cap and dust coat and approached the office.

Wei called one of his colleagues to open the door, assuming it was the guard, only to be confronted by the armed men.

The suspects proceeded inside and robbed Wei.

Nzone denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was freed on a bond of Sh 500,000. Hearing of the case on April 27, 2020.