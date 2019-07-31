Business owners busted while showing porn movies to high school students

Police in Nakuru have arrested the owners of three business premises within Nakuru, after they found about 57 students in school uniforms watching movies and pornographic content in the premises, which are licensed to operate other businesses as mail shops.

The students from Nakuru High, Londiani and Kapsabet were arrested on Wednesday as they were watching movies and pornography while taking drugs at the three premises, under one building.

Police inspector in charge of Nakuru East, James Kinari confirmed the arrest of three suspects and the students on Wednesday saying they have been operating businesses contrary to what they have been licensed to.

“After thorough investigation we found out that the students have been going there to watch movies and pornography, we have arrested the owners of those particular premises because they have not been licensed to engage in pornography, but other business like mail stations,” said the police boss.

LEGAL ACTION

The police officers took the machines and the other gadgets they were using to watch the movies and the pornographic videos and confiscated them.

The officer, who termed the incident as an illegality, vowed to take the necessary legal actions against the suspects.

“We will take action against them. As a government we cannot embrace such operations,” said the police inspector.

Mr Kinari said that students should be advised to go straight home especially during the school closing days to avoid them being exposed to such unnecessary engagements.

“The students will be advised to go home, they will be warned and we will talk to their parents to ensure they go back to their homes,” said Mr Kinari.