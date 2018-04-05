A marked Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane along Thika Superhighway. PHOTO | COURTESY

The marking of lanes to be used by the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along Thika Superhighway has created a buzz on social media.

The Ministry of Transport said the lanes will be used by high capacity buses carrying 80 plus commuters.

Currently the BRT is using National Youth Service buses that are plying Kasarani, Roysambu, Githurai routes.

Many users however questioned why the markings have been done on the innermost lanes.

Online, Nairobians wondered why PSVs would use the far right lane while in Kenya the rule is to keep left.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia explained to Nairobi News that the buses will use the express lanes as after picking up passengers in the estates, the first drop off will be in the CBD.

The same will apply for the buses in the evening as they will only carry passengers who are heading to the estates and not planning to alight along the highway.

Here are some of the concerns Nairobians had:

Why they put it on the extreme right is my big wonder, someone help me understand — John ndoloh (@JohnNdoloh) April 5, 2018

Next time give people notice or wait until the 80 passenger buses are available. Today traffic will be out of this world on Thika rd. Don’t want to think about tomorrow morning — Terrylynn Wawy (@Telynn_Wawy) April 5, 2018

Good idea, especially drop off points. But also how will the lane work at Pangani underpass. that’s the bottle neck on this road — Son of a Teacher (@Platuex) April 5, 2018

Its one thing to dedicate a lane for the BRT, implementation is where we always fail. Let’s how this works out — William Sila (@williamsila) April 5, 2018

Was this clearly thought as a couple of issues need to be sorted out! Where are the pickup & dropoff points? How will passengers access these points? Seems haphazard at best. — Wilson Khimario (@wilkhim) April 5, 2018