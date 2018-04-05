A marked Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane along Thika Superhighway. PHOTO | COURTESYA marked Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane along Thika Superhighway. PHOTO | COURTESY
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

The marking of lanes to be used by the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along Thika Superhighway has created a buzz on social media.

The Ministry of Transport said the lanes will be used by high capacity buses carrying 80 plus commuters.

Currently the BRT is using National Youth Service buses that are plying Kasarani, Roysambu, Githurai routes.

Many users however questioned why the markings have been done on the innermost lanes.

Online, Nairobians wondered why PSVs would use the far right lane while in Kenya the rule is to keep left.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia explained to Nairobi News that the buses will use the express lanes as after picking up passengers in the estates, the first drop off will be in the CBD.

The same will apply for the buses in the evening as they will only carry passengers who are heading to the estates and not planning to alight along the highway.

Here are some of the concerns Nairobians had: