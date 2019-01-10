‘Bum Bouncing’ goalkeeper Kidiaba wins parliamentary seat in DR Congo elections





Flamboyant retired Congolese goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba, famous for his bum-hop celebrations, has been elected a Member of Parliament in the just concluded elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kidiaba, who in his playing days dazzled many football fans with his bum dance in his goal area, is the new MP for the Upper Katanga Province.

TRADEMARK CELEBRATION

His trademark celebrations amazed some, enthralled others and baffled many, and remains one of the greatest football celebrations of all time.

Kidiaba is assistant coach of top Congolese side TP Mazembe where his legend forms part of the team’s glittering folklore.

CLUB HONOURS

During his stint with TP Mazembe, he helped the wealth Congolese club to three Caf Champions League titles between 2009 and 2015.

The 42-year-old quit active football in 2015 to join politics under the opposition National Party for Democracy and Development.